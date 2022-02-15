Black Starlets game called off as Ho Stadium floods after 15 minutes of rain

However, a few minutes into the game, the referee was forced to end the match due to the severe nature of the rains.

Pulse Ghana

The Ho Sports Stadium couldn’t contain the large volumes of rainwater, with the pitch getting flooded in the process.

Joy News reports that some spectators who had paid to watch the game were unhappy about the state of the pitch.

“They will host all kinds of programmes here. Jamz, Crusades, just name them, the pitch was left in a bad state after the trade fair was held here,” a fan is quoted as saying.

“The Regional Minister promised they will fix the stadium [after the Volta Trade and Investment Fair].”

Pulse Ghana

Another lamented: “This [Football] is the only thing that makes us happy, the Regional Minister and the [Sports] Council are very much aware that this is the only thing that makes we Voltarians very happy.

“This is where we enjoy football, but they have decided to use the park as a church auditorium, they have organised a series of programmes on this pitch but they have refused to repair it.”

Meanwhile, some fans are also said to have demanded a refund of the GHC5.00 they paid after the game was rained off.

Pulse Ghana