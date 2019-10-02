Black Stars B won the competition on home soil in 2017 walloping Nigeria 4-1 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in the final.

The goal hero of the game was Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso who slotted home the only goal of the match in the 66th minute.

Before the goal, the skipper of the side Shafiu Mumuni had been denied by the woodwork.

The first half ended with both teams failing to find the back of the net, but Black Stars B were the better side, yet they failed to translate their dominance into goals as they wasted the opportunities that fell their way.

Seven minutes into the second half defender Said Gaye almost turned the ball into his own net as he attempted to clear a left-wing cross from Ibrahim Moro, but fortunately for the Gambian player, his header came off the post.

Ghana continued to ask questions in the Gambia goal area and it was the matter of time for their defence to be caught off guard as the game wears on and it finally happened in the 66th minute.

Moro’s incisive cross found Joseph Esso, who turned the ball home to give Ghana something to cheer about after the break.