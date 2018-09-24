Black Stars beat Nigeria 4-1 to win WAFU tournament

news

Exactly a year today, the Black Stars Team B defeated arch rivals Nigeria 4-1 in the finals of the WAFU competition at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday to emerge winners of the competition.

The Ghanaian team was the better side in the first half. Golden boot winner Stephen Sarfo scored a brace. Sarfo twisted and turned at the edge of the box before unleashing a shot that beat the Nigerian goalie Ezenwa to give Ghana the lead in the first half.

READ MORE: Ozil was betrayed by former Germany teammates-Jerome Boateng

Patrick Razak a minute after he was introduced to replace Waja won a penalty kick for the Black Stars when he was brought down in the box. Atinga stepped up and converted beautifully from the penalty spot to put the Ghanaians ahead by two goals to nil in the 59th minute.

Razak won a second penalty for the Black Stars after he was brought down by Eze. Stephen Sarfo stepped up and converted from the spot to give the Black Stars a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Winfred Cobbinah got the fourth goal after a blunder from the Nigerian goalie in extra time. Nigeria pulled one back from a free kick deep in extra time with what turned out to be the last kick of the game.

The win was a revenge for the Ghanaian side that was beaten by Nigeria in the last game of the group matches of this competition.