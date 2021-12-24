Black Stars camp in Doha not open to public & media – GFA

The statement from the GFA, however, noted that the media will be granted access to the players and the head coach on January 6, 2022, before the team departs for Cameroon on January 7.

The Black Stars will camp in Doha for a period of 17 days to prepare for the tournament, which kicks off on Sunday, January 9, 2021.

Ghana are expected to play three friendly matches in Qatar before they emplane to Cameroon for the tournament.

The Black Stars are in the same Group with Morocco, Comoros and Gabon and will open their campaign against the Atlas Lions (Morocco) on January 10, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars coach Milovan on Monday, December 21, named a 30-man provisional squad for the upcoming AFCON.