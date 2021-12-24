RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Black Stars camp in Doha not open to public & media – GFA

Evans Effah

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said the camp base of the Black Stars in Doha, Qatar, will not be open to the media and public.

The decision was reached following a directive by the coach Milovan Rajevac to have a serene camping atmosphere devoid of distraction during the team’s preparation for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The statement from the GFA, however, noted that the media will be granted access to the players and the head coach on January 6, 2022, before the team departs for Cameroon on January 7.

The Black Stars will camp in Doha for a period of 17 days to prepare for the tournament, which kicks off on Sunday, January 9, 2021.

Ghana are expected to play three friendly matches in Qatar before they emplane to Cameroon for the tournament.

The Black Stars are in the same Group with Morocco, Comoros and Gabon and will open their campaign against the Atlas Lions (Morocco) on January 10, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars coach Milovan on Monday, December 21, named a 30-man provisional squad for the upcoming AFCON.

He named five home-based players in his 30-man squad for the pre-tournament camping in Doha.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

