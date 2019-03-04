According to him, while other countries have advanced their football, Ghana has remained stagnant in the last couple of years.

The Black Stars have won the AFCON four times, but it’s been 37 years since the nation last won the coveted trophy.

Speaking on the Delay Show, Charles Taylor said Ghana doesn’t have the required quality to win the 2019 AFCON.

“I can’t tell if Ghana would ever win the Africa Cup of Nations again but I don’t believe we’ll win it anytime soon,” the former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko forward said.

“When I look at how other African countries have advanced their football and Ghana is still lagging behind, I don’t think we can win it.

“We used to have a good production line from the U20s, but now things at not going well at the youth level, too.”

According to him, if the talented Black Stars squad of John Mensah, John Paintsil, Stephen Appiah and himself could not win the AFCON, then no other Ghana side will win it anytime soon.

“Ghana used to have a lot of good players like John Mensah, John Paintsil and Chibsah. Baffour Gyan was also part of our squad not forgetting Stephen Appiah; I mean we had players by then.

“…if we couldn’t win it, then nobody can win it,” he added.

Charles Taylor was a local favourite during the early and mid-2000s, having starred for both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

Meanwhile, the 2019 AFCON will be staged in Egypt between June and July this year.