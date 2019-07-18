The incident happened at the East Legon tunnel in Accra.

According to report by Ghanacrusader.com the coach who was his ash-coloured 2015 Toyota SUV was verbally abused by a young man.

Eyewitness who spoke to Ghanacrusader.com said it was a very embarrassing scene at the newly opened under-bridge road that connects Spintex to East Legon.

“Are you a coach? You are very stupid. The whole Ghana, you are the most useless. We don’t want you as coach,” the young man vented.

Other drivers at the scene tried restraining the young man to no avail and Kwesi Appiah was perhaps lucky that the traffic eventually eased for him to drive away.

He pretended to be receiving a telephone call as the verbal assault and abuse flowed from the young Ghanaian.

Kwesi Appiah’s tactical approach to games has become a major talking point among Ghanaians since the exit of the Black Stars from the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Egypt at the round of 16.

After reaching home, the security of Kwesi Appiah has become a matter of concern as a few days ago, it was alleged that another angry Ghanaian had attempted entering his home to attack him.

Many enthusiastic young men have reported of Kwesi Appiah and the Black Stars spoiling their bet slips after recording bad results in the AFCON.

Though it has been reported that Kwesi Appiah has a contract which will expire in December this year, there is real anger among Ghanaians to see him continue as coach of the national team.