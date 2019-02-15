Black Stars will face their Kenyan counterparts in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers next month.

Domestic football has been to a halt since June last year, but Asante Kotoko are the only side playing competitive football, having qualified for the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Ibrahim Tanko who was at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium when the Porcupine Warriors defeated Zesco United 2-1 in their second CAF Confederation Cup group C game has said that he and the head coach of the Black Stars James Kwesi Appiah have been monitoring Kumasi giants closely.

And it is likely invitation will be given to some of the outstanding players in the team for Kenya tie which comes off in March.

"We have been watching them, myself, coach Kwasi Appiah and Maxwell Konadu have been monitoring the team, they are the ones playing competitive football in the country and there are a lot of the players who are doing well so we are monitoring them," he told Joy FM

"In March we have the game against Kenya and hopefully one friendly match so hopefully we will give some of them the chance."

Ghanaian football fans have so far been impressed with two Kotoko players namely Kwame Bonsu and Felix Annan and have called for heir invitation to the Black Stars.