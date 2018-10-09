Black Stars complete first training ahead of Sierra Leone clash

news

Asamoah Gyan and eight other Black Stars players turned up for day one training session of the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Ghana will take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Thursday 11th October at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Nine (9) of the 23 players who were handed call-ups for the tie are currently in camp, as they await for the remaining 14.

Training sessions began on Monday at the Baba Yara Sports and Kwesi Appiah, the head coach of the Black Stars and Ibrahim Tanko and Maxwell Konadu, the assistant one and the assistant two respectively took the team through some drills.

England-based duo of Christian Atsu and Andy Yiadom were also part of the training supervised by coach Kwesi Appiah.

The rest were Afriyie Aqcuah, Felix Annan of Asante Kotoko, Nicholas Opoku, Bernand Mensah, Richard Ofori and Levante attacker Emmanuel Boateng were the rest of the players present.

The team are lodging at the plush Golden Tulip hotel.