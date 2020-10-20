Laweh was part of the Black Stars team that faced Mali and Qatar in Turkey for two international friendlies on 9th November and 12th November.

His club Sivasspor have announced that the former Tema Youth defender has tested positive after the international break.

He has been isolated from the rest of the squad as they head for their weekend game in the Turkish topflight league.

Joseph Attamah Laweh is the seventh Sivasspor player to contract COVID-19 after the international break.

The defender is, however, the eighth Black Stars player to test positive for Coronavirus after Ghana’s games against Mali and Qatar in Turkey.

Bernard Mensah became the first player to test positive for the virus and the likes of Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Jordan Ayew, Kassim Nuhu and Caleb Ekuban have all confirmed positive tests.

It would be recalled that Ghana suffered a 3-0 defeat against Mali before they recovered with a 5-1 win over Asian champions Qatar.