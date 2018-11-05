Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Black Stars defender let Udinese down in AC Milan defeat

Nicholas Opoku’s error cost Udinese a defeat in injury time against Ac Milan on Sunday

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Black Stars defender let Udinese down in AC Milan defeat play

Black Stars defender let Udinese down in AC Milan defeat

Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku grabbed the headline for the wrong reason as Udinese suffered a 1-0 defeat against AC Milan on Sunday in the Italian Serie A.

Nicholas Opoku lost possession in injury of play and AC Milan who were bent on walking away with all the three maximum points capitalized on that to snatch victory.

READ MORE: Disclaimer: I'll talk and shake Ghana, I can't go down alone- Kwesi Nyantakyi

Opoku in an overlapping run to support attacking play mistimed his movement and got dispossessed in midfield.

Patrick Cutrone, afterwards dallied and was forced to the byline, pulled the ball back for Suso who played it to Romagnoli and the pair exchanged passes again before Romagnoli finally blasted home with his left foot.

Romagnoli was mobbed by Milan players and staff and booked for a shirtless celebration but there was more drama when the linesman raised his flag.

READ MORE: Baffour Gyan declared wanted by East Legon Police

Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was sent off for protesting amid the confusion but the goal was finally confirmed after a VAR review.

Udinese substitute Bram Nuytinck was harshly sent off for a foul on Samu Castillejo just before the goal, having been on the pitch for only 10 minutes.

'We deserved to win this game, we arrived with so many injuries and it was not easy to come and play here tonight,' said Gattuso.

'Udinese are a physical team and we played the game we had to play. I really liked the second half.

'I left my area at the end and the referee was right to send me off,' he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Andre Ayew pays tribute to Fenerbache fan who passed away Andre Ayew pays tribute to Fenerbache fan who passed away
Match Day Four: UEFA Champions League preview Match Day Four: UEFA Champions League preview
Big matches review of weekend's top games across Europe Big matches review of weekend's top games across Europe
Football: Bale boosts Wales Nations League promotion hopes Football Bale boosts Wales Nations League promotion hopes
Football: Monaco deny Football Leaks claims of offshore set-up to bypass Financial Fair Play Football Monaco deny Football Leaks claims of offshore set-up to bypass Financial Fair Play
Football: Messi 'icing on the cake' for dangerous Barca - Spalletti Football Messi 'icing on the cake' for dangerous Barca - Spalletti

Recommended Videos

I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife I'm not a cheat; DNA test will vindicate me- Asamoah Gyan's wife
Asamoah Gyan files for divorce Asamoah Gyan files for divorce
Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellier



Top Articles

1 Disclaimer: I'll talk and shake Ghana, I can't go down alone- Kwesi...bullet
2 Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes onbullet
3 Asamoah Gyan is allegedly dating former wife of reggae musician...bullet
4 Baffour Gyan declared wanted by East Legon Policebullet
5 Italian giant AS Roma mercilessly troll Accra Great Olympicsbullet
6 Sports Ministry official allegedly demands sex from...bullet
7 Gyan’s wife breaks silence amidst divorce & paternity test...bullet
8 Here is how government of Ghana betrayed Kwesi Nyantakyi...bullet
9 Kwese shutdown pay TV, refocus on digital servicesbullet
10 Gyan’s wife plays video game with her kids amidst...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cupbullet
2 Watch Majeed Waris' thunderbolt against Montpellierbullet
3 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
4 Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against Francebullet
5 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
6 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
7 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
8 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
9 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at...bullet
10 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song...bullet

Football

Niko Kovac is in danger of losing the dressing room at Bayern Munich, according to Germany legend Lothar Matthaeus, with the Bavarian giants currently four points adrift of Borussia Dortmund in the league table.
Football 'Not all Bayern stars behind Kovac" - Lothar Matthaeus
Raheem Sterling scored twice as Manchester City brushed aside Southampton 6-1
Football Sterling plans to give Man City fans more to sing about
New Philippines' football head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson, pictured in Manila Monday, said he plans to stick around longer than his predecessor Terry Butcher
Football Eriksson: I'll outstay Butcher in Philippines football job
Xherdan Shaqiri is not travelling with Liverpool for their Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade
Football Liverpool omit Shaqiri for Champions League trip over political tensions
X
Advertisement