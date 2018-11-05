news

Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku grabbed the headline for the wrong reason as Udinese suffered a 1-0 defeat against AC Milan on Sunday in the Italian Serie A.

Nicholas Opoku lost possession in injury of play and AC Milan who were bent on walking away with all the three maximum points capitalized on that to snatch victory.

Opoku in an overlapping run to support attacking play mistimed his movement and got dispossessed in midfield.

Patrick Cutrone, afterwards dallied and was forced to the byline, pulled the ball back for Suso who played it to Romagnoli and the pair exchanged passes again before Romagnoli finally blasted home with his left foot.

Romagnoli was mobbed by Milan players and staff and booked for a shirtless celebration but there was more drama when the linesman raised his flag.

Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was sent off for protesting amid the confusion but the goal was finally confirmed after a VAR review.

Udinese substitute Bram Nuytinck was harshly sent off for a foul on Samu Castillejo just before the goal, having been on the pitch for only 10 minutes.

'We deserved to win this game, we arrived with so many injuries and it was not easy to come and play here tonight,' said Gattuso.

'Udinese are a physical team and we played the game we had to play. I really liked the second half.

'I left my area at the end and the referee was right to send me off,' he added.