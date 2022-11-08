RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Black Stars defender Stephan Ambrosius to miss the World Cup

Evans Annang

Kalrushe and Black Stars defender Stephan Ambrosius is set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Stephan Ambrosius

According to the player, this is due to an injury he picked up while playing for his club over the weekend.

In a social media post, the centre-back expressed his disappointment but wished the Black Stars luck in the tournament.

“Very frustrating. Unfortunately, I’ll be missing the next games. Thank you so much for all the well wishes! I wish my club and the national team all the best on their upcoming tasks.”

Ambrosius is yet to make his Ghana debut after committing his international future to the West Africans earlier this year.

He was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents and played for Germany at the youth level before switching to Ghana.

The defender made the list of Coach Otto Addo’s 55-man preliminary list released last Friday

Evans Annang

