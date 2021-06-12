Black Stars draw goalless with Ivory Coast in international friendly

CK Akonnor dropped goalkeeper Razak Abalora for the game against the Elephants, with Lawrence Ati-Zigi taking his place between the sticks.

Skipper Andre Ayew returned to the starting XI after starting from the bench against Morocco last week.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey and Chelsea loanee Abdul Baba Rahman were also handed starts, with Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew leading the attack.

The Black Stars rarely threatened their opponents, with Partey’s long-range effort which was parried away by goalkeeper Sylvain Ghohouo being their best chance in the first half.

The Ivory Coast also came close to scoring when Wilfred Kanon weaved his way through Ghana’s defence only to send his shot wide when he was one-on-one with Ati-Zigi.

The second half saw both sides create more clear-cut chances but none could find the back of the net with their efforts.

Ati-Zigi was called into action in the dying embers of the game, the goalkeeper at full stretch to keep out Max Gradel’s goal-bound free-kick.