RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Black Stars drop again in latest FIFA rankings

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

For the second month running, Ghana has dropped in the FIFA World Ranking after the September rankings were released.

Black Stars drop again in latest FIFA rankings
Black Stars drop again in latest FIFA rankings

The Black Stars have now dropped to 53rd in the world and also occupy seventh-place on the continent.

Recommended articles

The West Africans were unimpressive during the recent qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Black Stars
Black Stars Pulse Ghana

Having triumphed 1-0 over Ethiopia in Cape Coast, Ghana was beaten by the same scoreline by South Africa in Johannesburg.

The latest FIFA ranking sees the Black Stars fall behind Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria and Egypt in Africa.

Meanwhile, Ghana is currently without a coach following the sacking of Charles Kwabla Akonnor on Monday.

The 47-year-old and his two assistants, David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars, were all fired after Ghana’s poor start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Sacked Black Stars coach CK Akonnor
Sacked Black Stars coach CK Akonnor Pulse Ghana

Akonnor was appointed as Ghana coach in January 2019 as a replacement to Kwesi Appiah, who he had served as an assistant to.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko manager, however, failed to impress during his time in charge of the Black Stars.

In 10 matches, he had a win rate of just 40%, having won four, lost four and draw two. The final nail on his coffin was Ghana’s dull 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

AFCON 2019: GHANA VS TUNISIA Highlights Ghana Black Stars Out of AFCON

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch: Paul Pogba performs with Burna Boy just hours after starring for Manchester United

Watch: Paul Pogba performs with Burna Boy just hours after starring for Manchester United

Mali 3-0 Ghana and 5 worst Black Stars performances under CK Akonnor

South Africa beat Ghana

BREAKING: CK Akonnor sacked as Black Stars coach

BREAKING: CK Akonnor sacked as Black Stars coach

‘I want nothing to do with him’ – KP Boateng distances himself from brother Jerome

‘I want nothing to do with him’ – KP Boateng distances himself from brother Jerome