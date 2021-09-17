Black Stars drop again in latest FIFA rankings

The West Africans were unimpressive during the recent qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Pulse Ghana

Having triumphed 1-0 over Ethiopia in Cape Coast, Ghana was beaten by the same scoreline by South Africa in Johannesburg.

The latest FIFA ranking sees the Black Stars fall behind Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria and Egypt in Africa.

Meanwhile, Ghana is currently without a coach following the sacking of Charles Kwabla Akonnor on Monday.

The 47-year-old and his two assistants, David Duncan and Patrick Greveraars, were all fired after Ghana’s poor start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Pulse Ghana

Akonnor was appointed as Ghana coach in January 2019 as a replacement to Kwesi Appiah, who he had served as an assistant to.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko manager, however, failed to impress during his time in charge of the Black Stars.