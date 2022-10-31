Black Stars Fixtures: Here are dates for Ghana's Qatar World Cup group games

But to make it out of the group in this year’s tourney; it will require perfection from the Black Stars in a strong pool that includes Portugal, South Korea and familiar foes Uruguay.

Going into the tournament as one of the lowest ranked teams, Ghana will face its group opponents in three different stadiums in an 8-day span.

Here are the dates the Black Stars will attempt to defy the odds and qualify for the Round of 16.

November 24: Ghana will open its 2022 World Cup on this day by facing Portugal at Stadium 974. The two teams clashed at the last time Ghana was at the World Cup and the Black Stars lost by 2-1 at the Arena BRB Mané Garrincha in Brasilia.

John Boye scored an own goal in the 33rd minute before legendary striker Asamoah Gyan pulled the Black Stars back in the 57th minute.

Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo got the winner for the Portuguese in the 80th minute to confirm Ghana’s first elimination from the group stage at the World Cup.

The Black Stars will head into this game seeking revenge on the Portuguese and looking for the three points that will aid their quest to qualify out of the group.

November 28: At the Education City Stadium, the Black Stars will face South Korea in its second game. The Asian country is one of the countries Ghana has not faced in a competitive game at the senior level.

However, the Black Stars have played them in 9 friendlies and Ghana have won 4; drew 1 and lost 4.

With the form of Tottenham Hotspurs winger Son Heung-min, the South Koreans will be one of the bogey teams to face in Qatar.

The Black Stars ability to pass this daunting hurdle will give Ghanaians a clear picture if the team can make it pass the group stages.

December 2: This is a day of reckoning for the Black Stars and its millions of supporters. For apparent reasons, Ghana vrs Uruguay at the World Cup again is one of the most anticipated matches many football lovers are looking forward to.

Though it has been 12 years since that infamous Luis Suarez handball incident at the World Cup in South Africa, Ghanaian football fans have forever been looking for another opportunity to get their revenge.

