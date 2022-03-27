Black Stars gave their all in Kumasi and a famous win in Abuja is completely doable

Encouraging words to the players are being typed and tweeted by some, and unusual tactical opinions are being shared with some degree of seriousness by others. But hey, we live in a society of many opinions. Reading the room, it is quite apparent that many Ghanaian social media users are in the best of moods, with the exception of a small minority who have taken a sceptical view of the final outcome of this tense encounter.

Television football pundits briskly wrap up their match analysis and predictions. At this point, the official lineups are known to all. Africa and the world at large are awake and ready. Ghanaians and Nigerians alike are excited but suddenly on edge. The weeks leading up to this very point have been long and slow. And so to great roar the players of both countries gently file out from the tunnel onto the anointed Kumasi battleground.

Shortly after mouthing the national anthem, they all spread out on the pitch like groundnut paste on sugar bread. Short prayers to the high heavens are furtively offered. Rituals of any kind is rapidly done. The critical moment on which much depends is finally here. The clock keeps running, and then ticks to 7.30 pm. It is crunch time! And so the centre referee blows warm air into his whistle for this long-awaited contest to finally commence.

Baba Yara, the sacred and spiritual home to the Black Stars, is now a noisy and boisterous place packed with screaming faces and dancing bodies and good vibes and hot breath. Tension is high, excitement even higher. Black Stars are slowly growing in confidence and having much of the ball after ten minutes. The Super Eagles at the moment seem content to be have less of the ball. Seconds later, Troost-Ekong crashes into Afena Gyan on the sideline. Collectively, the Kumasi crowd scream their lungs out to express their dissatisfaction.

Moments come and go. Tackles are won and lost. And after half an hour of this insanely tense encounter, Victor Osimhen's real highlight has been to twist and roll on the floor like a toddler whose new toy car has been snatched away from him. At first it was Djiku who gave Osimhen the harsh treatment by crashing into him.

Then later it was Mohamed Kudus who continued this sacred tradition. The Napoli striker may be in fine form but here it mattered so little. Here, he is a nobody on our land and deserved the nobody treatment.

In the 34th minute, Afena Gyan fights off both Troost-Ekong and Balogun and cleverly sets up Fatawu. The shot is clean and powerful, but Uzoho is there to make a crucial save. The first half is almost up and in the technical area Otoo Addo and Goerge Boateng are intimately gossiping about tactics and formation, tweaks and changes. Andre Ayew together with Wakaso appears on the screen, as does multimillionaire Osei Kwame Despite. In fact, anybody who is anybody was present at Baba Yara to witness in the flesh this anointed derby.

The second half begins with Nigeria looking the likelier to draw first blood. Iheanacho finds Simon Moses but the Nantes winger fails to find the back of the net. It is Jojo Wollacot who separates Moses from glory. Djiku and Osimhen are at it again. Afena Gyan is giving Bolugan a tough time. After 64 minutes of action, the crowd is getting a bit frustrated. Black Stars are struggling to string passes together. The ohs and the ahs are getting much more louder.

It's 20 minutes away from full-time, and Afena Gyan is twisting and turning Balogan on the right flank who then kicks him in anger. All night long, the Nigerian centre-back had been chasing after his shadow. All night long, Troost-Ekong and Bolugan had struggled to deal with this talented young man making his dream debut in this game of high tension. Seconds follow seconds, minutes follow minutes, and the opening goal would not come.

Then came the moment of great tension. The referee pointed to the spot after a handball. Wollacot and Baba Iddrissu had been a little irresponsible in the penalty area. But after consultation with VAR, the decision was overruled. Collectively, the entire country heaved a deep sigh. No penalty. Cheers to good life! The time is up and the night is far spent. Nil-nil.

And so onto the narrow and broad Kumasi streets, the crowd pour. Baba Yara sports stadium has now been emptied and deserted. Maybe a few may have headed for the drinking spots or chop bars or any other fun place to briefly rejoice . But the general feeling is that majority postponed enjoyment. There's still another tie in Abuja in a few days time. But with a little luck, with a little wisdom, the Black Stars will conquer. Here, on these shores, the players gave their all against a side with plenty of talent at their disposal.

By Bright Antwi