Black Stars: Ghana will be playing their Qatar 2022 group games in these stadiums

Interestingly, the Black Stars have been pitched in Group H where they will face familiar foes in Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea.

Ghana is scheduled to play these countries in three different stadiums in Qatar. Check them out below

1 . Stadium 974: The Black Stars will face Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal at Stadium 974 on 24 November. Having clashed in 2014 in Brazil, Ghana will be seeking for a revenge against the European champions at this magnificent stadium.

Situated in Ras Abu Aboud in Doha, Stadium 974 is a temporary venue made from 974 recycled shipping containers that will host matches during the World Cup.

The stadium is constructed on a 450,000 square-meter waterfront site and is situated on an artificial promontory. It has a modular design, and incorporates 974 recycled shipping containers in homage to the site's industrial history and the international dialing code for Qatar.

2 . Education City Stadium: Ghana will play its second game at the 2022 World Cup against South Korea at the Education City Stadium on November 24.

Being the first time, these two nations have met at the senior level in international football, this game is expected to one of the evenly matched ones at this year’s World Cup.

The Education City Stadium is located in Al Rayyan and has a capacity of 40,000. The construction of the stadium was completed in June 2020, making it the third World Cup stadium to be completed. It officially opened on 15 June 2020.

3 . Al Janoub Stadium: The Al Janoub Stadium will host arguably one of the most anticipated games at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Black Stars of Ghana and Uruguay.

This is due to the infamous handball incident by Luis Suarez which denied Ghana the opportunity to be the first African country to make the semi-finals at the World Cup in 2010.

The stadium was inaugurated on 16 May 2019, during the 2019 Amir Cup final between Al Sadd SC and Al-Duhail SC played in front of an audience of 38,678 people, making it the second stadium to be completed after Al Khalifa International Stadium.

The stadium features a curvilinear postmodernist and neo-futurist design. The appearance of the roof was inspired by the sails of traditional Dhow boats, used by pearl divers from the region, weaving through currents of the Persian Gulf.