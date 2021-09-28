Black Stars: Meet the Champions League participants who are not in Milo’s squad

The Black Stars will face Zimbabwe in a double-header encounter next month as they aim to return to winning ways.

The usual suspects Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso are all included in Rajevac’s squad.

Joseph Aidoo and Alfred Duncan have also earned recalls, while there’s a debut call-up for Swindon Town FC goalkeeper Jojo Wallocott.

However, many other players have missed out, some of whom are currently playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Pulse Sports brings you the three Champions League participants who are not in Milo’s Black Stars squad:

Kamal Sowah

Pulse Ghana

Many Ghanaians had not heard of Kamal Sowah before his explosive debut in the UEFA Champions League against PSG.

The Club Brugge midfielder came up against Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe but managed to hold his own.

His impressive performance helped his side hold the Ligue 1 champions to a 1-1 draw in Group A. For all his efforts, though, Sowah didn’t make Milo’s debut squad.

Edmund Addo

Pulse Ghana

Edmund Addo is another Ghanaian player who is currently on top of his game in Europe. The midfielder plies his trade for Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol.

Addo played an instrumental role as his side recorded a shock 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday 1 of the Champions League.

He has been ever-present for Sheriff Tiraspol this season, but he still couldn’t make Ghana’s latest squad.

Malik Abubakar

Pulse Ghana

Young Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakar is also currently on the books of Swedish giants Malmo FF.

The striker joined the club in June but is yet to really make his mark. Unlike Sowah and Addo, Abubakar’s omission from the latest Black Stars squad is justified.