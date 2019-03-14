Afisatu Abubakar has underwent a successful surgery, after suffering a serious collar bone injury last Saturday.

The Real Upper Ladies striker fell heavily and broke her clavicle/collar bone on Saturday during the Special Competition match.

The 19-year-old was rushed to the Wa Government Hospital for medical treatment.

She was later transferred to the St. Theresa Hospital at Nandon where she is scheduled to go under the knife on Friday.

Agyemang Badu who felt for Afisatu Abubakar after the injury has paid for the cost of the surgery.

The total cost involved in the operation of Afisatu Abubakar estimated to be US$ 500 (GHc 2,500).

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu who plies his trade in Italy for Udinese is yet to return to the field after his surgery.