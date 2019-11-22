He was released after his lawyer presented fresh evidence that his client might have been convicted on wrong grounds after his lawyers presented the evidence on appeal.

The winger has now been allowed to go to his home in the European country and has not been deported to Ghana per the original ruling.

The former Malmo midfielder was released early last week following the revelation that his 24 months incarceration over the rape of an underage girl could have been wrong.

The new evidence from Sarfo's case indicates the girl in question was 15-years old and not 14 as it was stated in the case which would not have been a crime in Sweden.

"I am now out of prison in Sweden. I was released five days ago," Sarfo told Kumasi-based Angel FM on Thursday.

"I thank the Almighty God for this great day. Thanks to my fans, family, friends and everyone for their unflinching support and prayers during the hard times."

"As it has been said that there is grace in disgrace. We [Me and lawyers] are seeking justice after the unlawful twenty-two months behind bars."

He was jailed for two years and eight months in the European country for two child rape counts, a Malmo District Court ruled in June 2018