The Stars play a must-win game in a Group F decider on Tuesday, July 2.

Speaking to the media ahead of the encounter, deputy Black Stars captain, Kwadwo Asamoah said Ghana must win at all cost.

READ ALSO: Ghana seek victory over Guinea Bissau in final Group F clash

“Of course we [Ghana] should win against Guinea Bissau,” he said.

He added that “we need to stay focused and we know we will deliver”.

Another player who added his voice to the call for a Ghana victory is Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey.

He opined that the team must improve. “We have to prepare well and we can’t make the same errors. We have to work harder and be better than them.”

Coach Kwesi Appiah is also confident his side will produce “a much better performance” against Guinea-Bissau.

"I have a lot of confidence in my team, most of the times we don't start well in championships but the game against Cameroon was a better performance than Benin and I am very sure of a much better performance against Guinea-Bissau,” Appiah said at the pre-match conference Monday, July 1.

READ ALSO: Black Stars possible starting line-up against Guinea Bissau

The Black Stars will play their final group game against Guinea Bissau on the 2nd of July.