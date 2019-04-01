Johnson played for the Black Stars and he contributed immensely as Ghana reached the semi-finals of the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

READ MORE: Hearts coach Kim Grant fires warning shot at former club Elmina Sharks

Black Stars players have over the years been criticised of milking the nation of high winning bonuses and appearance fees, especially after they boycotted training ahead of their 2014 FIFA World Cup game against Portugal.

Sam Johnson has however backed the playing body of the Black Stars to always demand for money before playing for Ghana.

"As for money, I support it fully, they should take their monies before anything, look, they have robbed us for long and the young ones have learnt from it. The young ones have seen what they did to us, and how some of us are leaving in poverty now. When they see you out there, people say all sort of things, that we played football for a long time, but didn't make something meaningful out of it. Meanwhile, our monies were not given to us, so as for money, I support fully," he told Angel TV.

Ghana have already qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt in June.

The Black Stars have not won any continental trophy since, reigning supreme in the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations held in Libya.