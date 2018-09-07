Pulse.com.gh logo
Black Stars probable line-up against Kenya


Kwesi Appiah has a pool of talents to select his starting line up against Kenya

Black Stars is expected to line-up a strong starting XI against Kenya when the two sides face off on Saturday.

Ghana will engage the Harambee Stars of Kenya on Saturday at 1:00pm in the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Coach James Kwesi Appiah invited 20 players to the camp of the Black Stars and after days of training in Ethiopia before jetting off to Kenya, he is clear on how his team is going to line-up.

These is Ghana's probable starting XI after monitoring Kwesi Appiah's training sessions.

Group F leaders Ghana are hoping to claim all three points in the September 8 fixture to consolidate their lead at the top of the table.

He will continue to keep faith in Richard Ofori to guard the post.

Daniel Opare and Harrison Afful will play as right and left full back positions, respectively.

Whereas Nicholas Opoku is likely to pair Daniel Amartey in central defence.

He will count on Ebenezer Ofori and Afriyie Acquah in the midfield, while deploying Kwadwo Asamoah and Cristian Atsu to the left and right wings.

Thomas Partey will play behind Raphael Dwamena who will be used as the arrow head.

