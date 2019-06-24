Pulse Sports has come up with Kwesi Appiah’s probable starting XI for the clash after monitoring the two friendlies Ghana played and the various training sessions.

In the post, Kwesi Appiah will continue to have faith in Richard Ofori who has emerged as Ghana’s safest pair of hands.

Andy Yiadom and Lumor Agbenyenu will be deployed to the right and the left sides of the lateral defence, respectively.

Kwesi Appiah will settle on John Boye and Kassim Nuhu as the centreback pair for the fixture.

The midfield trio is likely going to be Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey and Kwadwo Asamoah- the one-time playmaker of the Black Stars has been pushed to left-back and left-wing positions at club level, but Coach Appiah will assign him to a more creative role in midfield as the number 10.

Andre Ayew and Christian Atsu will operate from the left and right wings for the Black Stars.

Jordan Ayew is expected to lead the Black Stars attack when they face the Squirrels of Benin on Monday at 8:00 pm Ghanaian time.

Ghana's probable line-up for Benin clash

Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, Lumor Agbenyenu, John Boye, Kassim Nuhu, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Christian Atsu, Kwadwo Asamoah and Andre Ayew