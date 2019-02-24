The Black Stars of Ghana have been ranked 6th best national team in Africa according to eurotopteams.com as at 23rd February 2019.

The ranking was compiled based on all international matches played by national teams for the last seventeen years.

Since 2002, Ghana have been involved in 197 matches which include Africa Cup of Nations, World Cup, International friendlies and others.

The Black Stars have managed 87 wins, 49 draws, and 61 losses Out of the 197 matches which amount to 5377 points.

The list sees Egypt toppling all other nations on the continent amassing 6408 points.

Ghana are the 40th ranked national team out of 213 countries.

credit: primenewsghana