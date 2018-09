news

The Playing body and the technical team of the Black Stars expressed their joy ahead of the Kenya clash as they sang and danced 'jama' at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against Kenya on Saturday.

The kick-off time for the tie is 1:00pm Ghanaian time.

Leaders of group F need a win to cement their spoton top of the table.

Last year June the Black Stars thrashed Ethiopia 5-0 in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers

Watch video of the jama below