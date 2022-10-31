Black Stars Squad: Andre Ayew to captain Ghana at Qatar 2022 World Cup

For a player that made his Black Stars debut in 2007, Dede Ayew’s experience will be very valuable to Ghana in their quest to qualify from a seemingly difficult group.
Al Sadd star Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew will go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as one of the few Black Stars players that has ever played at three different World Cups.
Over the past few years some supporters of the Back Stars have called for his omission from the team due to his age and dwindling pace.
However, since taking over the reins of the team, Black Stars coach Otto Addo has shown how committed he is to have Dede Ayew in the squad; hence it comes as no surprise that he will be captaining the team to global showpiece.
Born to Ghanaian and African football legend Abedi Pele Ayew, Andre Morgan Rami Ayew has made 109 appearances for the Black Stars and scored 23 goals.
On 7 August 2007, Ayew was called up for the first time by Ghana coach Claude Le Roy for the team's friendly match against Senegal on 21 August. He made his international debut in the match, appearing as a late-match substitute.
On 11 January 2008, Ayew was named to the Ghana squad to play in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.
Ayew made his second major international tournament appearance by appearing at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations. On 19 January 2010, in the team's final group stage match against Burkina Faso, he scored his first international goal in 30th minute with a header. Ghana won the match 1–0 and reached the final where they were defeated 1–0 by Egypt.
In 2019, Andre Ayew was reaffirmed by the Ghana national team as the captain with Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori as first and second deputies respectfully.
Though many pundits don’t expect Dede to be starting every game for Ghana at the World Cup, his position as leader on and off the pitch for the Black Stars is unshakable and baring any injury; he will lead the country as the skipper.
