Black Stars start training in Kumasi on Monday


Ghana vs Sierra Leone Black Stars start training in Kumasi on Monday

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his charges will welcome Sierra Leone at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on October 11 before travelling to Free Town for the second leg four days later.

play

The Black Stars of Ghana will begin training in Kumasi on Monday ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Sierra Leone.

A statement released by the Normalisation says:

 “The Black Stars are set to begin training on Monday, October 8, 2018, for the qualifier scheduled for Thursday, October 11, 2018 at the Baba Yara Stadium. The training starts at 3pm” the Normalization said in a statement released.

Twenty-three players have been called up for the crunch match against the Lone Stars as the four-time African Champions look to bounce back from the 1-0 shock defeat to Kenya a fortnight ago.

After matchday two in Group F, all four teams boast of three points each with an equal chance of qualifying to the finals.

