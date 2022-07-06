Black Stars striker Felix Afena-Gyan signs a new 4-year contract with AS Roma

“I am really pleased to have signed this contract: every since I arrived at this club my aim was to reach the first-team and since I did that my life has changed a lot,” Afena-Gyan said after penning the deal.

“Now I need to just concentrate on continuing to improve, I am motived to start the new season in the best possible way.”

The General Manager of the club, Tiago Pinto, said the new deal will be an opportunity for the Ghanaian to continue his development at the club.

“Felix has vast room for improvement and has the opportunity to make the most of that potential under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, a coach who is pivotal to the development of our young players,” he said.

“This contract extension also represents another demonstration of how the link between our first-team squad and our academy setup continues to get stronger.”

Afena-Gyan netted two times for Jose Mourinho’s side in 22 appearances during the 2021/22 season.

Pulse Ghana

The striker was recently nominated for the 2022 Golden Boy award alongside his Ghanaian compatriot Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The Golden Boy award is given to Europe's best youngster aged under 21 in a calendar year, with last year’s winner being Barcelona’s Pedri.

Ex-Netherlands star Raphael van der Vaart won the inaugural edition, however, the likes of Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Kylian Mbappe have all gone on to win it.

Two years ago, Mohammed Kudus was the only Ghanaian nominee while no Ghanaian footballer made the shortlist in 2021.

This year, though, the shortlist includes AS Roma starlet Afena-Gyan and Stade Rennes winger Kamaldeen, both of whom have been impressive in the Serie A and Ligue 1, respectively.