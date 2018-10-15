Black Stars supporters in car crash, one dead

news

Exactly, four years today, traveling fans from Kumasi to Tamale to watch the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match between the Black Stars and their Guinean counterparts were involved in an accident leaving one dead and several others injured.

The accident according to reports occurred on the Kumasi -Tamale highway.

READ MORE: Black Stars thrash Kotoko 3-0 in Kumasi

In the game Ghana defeated the Syli Nationale of Guinea 3-1.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah advices KP Boateng on what to do to get Black Stars call-­ up

Ghana qualified for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea and finished runners after losing on penalties against Ivory Coast.