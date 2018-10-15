Black Stars supporters in car crash, one dead

On 15 October, 2014, some Black Stars fans suffered a road accident which took away one soul, leaving several others injured on their way to Tamale to watch the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea.
The accident according to reports occurred on the Kumasi -Tamale highway.
In the game Ghana defeated the Syli Nationale of Guinea 3-1.
Ghana qualified for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea and finished runners after losing on penalties against Ivory Coast.