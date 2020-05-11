The 1992 Ghana AFCON team which was captained by Abed Pele Ayew, three times African Footballer of the Year was a star-studded team which included Tony Yeboah, the first African to win the top scorer in the Bundesliga, amongst other great talents.

Ghana reached the final of the 1992 continent's showpiece and lost in a marathon penalty shootout 10-11 against their West African neighbours Ivory Coast.

Many people believe Ghana would have won the final in regulation time against Ivory Coast if Abedi Pele, the dangerman of the team hadn’t been suspended.

Ghana never qualified for the World Cup with the 1992 generation of Black Stars, but Stephen Appiah who led the West African country to qualify for their first-ever Mundial in 2006 believe the Abedi Pele led Black Stars of 1992 was better than any Ghana team he has ever watched at the senior level.

“I didn’t get the opportunity to watch the [19]63 team, I couldn’t watch the 1982 team but I had the chance to watch the [19]92 squad,” he told 3news.com’s Yaw Ofosu Larbi in an Instagram Live interview.

“Edward Ansah was our goalkeeper. We had Number 2 in Nii Darko Ankrah, we had in Number 3 our former coach, Kwesi Appiah. Frimpong Manso and Emmanuel Armah. Tony Baffoe, Prince Polley, Stanley Aborah, Nii Odartey Lamptey, Ali Ibrahim, Tony Yeboah and Abedi Pele.”

“When we were growing up these were the players that we were watching. These were the players we wanted to be like and it was amazing watching them in [19]92 in the African Cup of Nations. For me I think that team is the best ever.”