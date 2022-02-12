RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Black Stars technical team for World Cup playoffs ‘unnecessary’ - Arhinful

Authors:

Evans Annang

Former Black Stars striker, Augustine Arhinful has questioned the rationale of assembling four coaches for Ghana’s World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.

Ex-Ghana international Augustine Arhinful
He said the nation should have focused more on getting the propers scouts that will ensure that the Black Stars get the best of materials for the crucial tie.

Speaking on Accra based Happy FM, Arhinful said the games will be played within a week therefore the coaches won’t have enough time with the players.

“If it is just for interim basis, we cannot appoint all these people for just a match that players will be around for just a week. We appoint all these people for the two matches to be played between 23-29th and after that what happens?”, he queried in an interview on Happy FM.

“My biggest problem is put someone there who will do proper scouting and select the right materials for the Black Stars”, he added.

Ghana will play Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup plays-off on March 24, 2022, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before the return leg in three days’ time in Abuja.

Chris Hughton can rebuild Black Stars, Otto Addo is just a second coach – Majority Leader
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday announced a newly constituted technical team of the Black Stars headed by Otto Addo, George Boateng, and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani with former Brighton boss Chris Hughton as the Technical Advisor.

The appointment is just for the World Cup play-offs in March against rivals Nigeria to be played between March 24-29, 2022.

A statement from the GFA on the appointment read, “Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars Technical team led by Otto Addo.

“Other members of the new Technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The 63- year old will provide Technical advice to the three-man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria”.

Evans Annang

