Black Stars thrash Kotoko 3-0 in Kumasi

The Black Stars of Ghana went on rampage as thrashed Asante Kotoko 3-0 on Friday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi in a friendly clash.

Black Stars scored in each half of the game.

Majeed Waris who had goal shy lately found the opener in the first half to put the Black Stars in the driving seat.

The Black Stars dictated the pace of the game and they could have scored more goals, if they had managed to break the defence of the Kumasi giants.

In the second half the likes of Emmanuel Boateng, Daniel Amartey, Nicholas Opoku, Mubarak Wakaso, Asamoah Gyan, etc were introduced into the game.

Back from recess, Emmanuel Boateng who plies his trade in the La Liga for Levante doubled the lead for the Black Stars some few minutes after he had come on.

Before, Cristian Atsu in a solo run scored the third goal to put the icing on the cake.

Asante Kotoko after conceding the three goals doubled up their effort and came into the game to take the ball to the Black Stars.

Yet, they fluffed some of the few opportunities that came their way- The likes of Keita and Songne Yacouba all had their turn.

Kotoko entered into this game with good run of form, having been vintage in their off season games and they were touted as the best side on the domestic scene currently.

And when Black Stars 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Leone Stars was called off due a ban on the Sierra Leone FA over government interference, fans proposed a clash against between the senior national male football team of Ghana and Kotoko at the same venue for the qualifier.

But Kotoko were given a reality check in CK Akunnor's first game in charge of the Porcupine Warriors.