Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Black Stars to face Kotoko on Friday


Black Stars to face Kotoko on Friday

The Black Stars have lined up a friendly on Friday in Kumasi

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Black Stars to face Kotoko on Friday play

Black Stars to face Kotoko on Friday

Senior male national football team of Ghana the Black Stars has arranged a friendly game against Kumasi Asante after their game against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Ghana were scheduled to play Sierra Leone on Thursday in the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

However, FIFA has placed a suspension on Sierra Leone over government interference in the running of football regarding decision to remove Ishya Johansen and Kamara from office as the president and general secretary of the Football Association (FA), respectively.

The game has therefore been called off by CAF following Sierra Leone’s failure to meet the deadline set by FIFA for the latter to reinstate Johansen and Kamara before sanctioning the match.

A friendly game has been scheduled between the Black Stars and Kotoko, following calls from fans in Kumasi for such a game to be arranged, after having missed football following the Anas expose'

The match is set to come off on Friday at 4:00pm

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Germany call up Leno, Gnabry as injury cover Football Germany call up Leno, Gnabry as injury cover
Football: Ex-Italy boss Ventura new coach of Serie A tailenders Chievo Football Ex-Italy boss Ventura new coach of Serie A tailenders Chievo
Black Stars: ‘Giggs played till 41’ – Stephen Appiah defends Gyan call-up Black Stars ‘Giggs played till 41’ – Stephen Appiah defends Gyan call-up
Football: Bolt looking to his first football start in Sydney Football Bolt looking to his first football start in Sydney
Football: Africa Cup offers Salah chance to regain scoring touch Football Africa Cup offers Salah chance to regain scoring touch
Football: Closed doors return a stark reminder of Croatian football's ills Football Closed doors return a stark reminder of Croatian football's ills

Recommended Videos

Video: Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival
Sports News: CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach Sports News CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach
Video: Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland



Top Articles

1 La Liga Florentino Perez warns Real Madrid players not to mention...bullet
2 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrival (Video)bullet
3 Throwback Mourinho is not only a polarised manager but a caring onebullet
4 English Premier League 4 things you missed from the Liverpool vs...bullet
5 French Football Magazine Here is the full list of 30 nominees...bullet
6 Sponsorship Consolidated Bank to honour Black Stars...bullet
7 2019 AFCON Black Stars clash against Sierra Leone cancelled...bullet
8 2019 AFCON Qualifiers This is why Asamoah Gyan was invited...bullet
9 Today In History Kevin-Prince Boateng voted worst playerbullet
10 Today In History Ghana qualify for maiden World Cup...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
2 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World Cup...bullet
8 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya...bullet

Football

Gareth Bale could miss Wales' high-profile friendly against Spain
Football Wales ready to test Spain regardless of Bale's fitness
Gustavo Matosas (R) shakes hands with the president of the Costa Rica football federation, Rodolfo Villalobos
Football Ex-Uruguay international Matosas named Costa Rica coach
Chievo defender Mattia Bani struggles to contain AC Milan's Gonzalo Higuain in last weekend's defeat for the Verona club
Football Genoa, Chievo coaches sacked after early struggles in Serie A
Ghanaians have neglected Black Meteors: Coach Karim Zito
U-23 Nations Cup Ghanaians have neglected Black Meteors: Coach Karim Zito
X
Advertisement