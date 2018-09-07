Black Stars touch down in Kenya ahead of AFCON qualifier

news

The Black Stars of Ghana have safely landed in Kenya ahead of Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the East African country.

Kwesi Appiah’s charges touched down in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi on Thursday evening after previously camping in Ethiopia.

The Ghana coach boasts a full squad at the moment, with very little to worry about in term of injuries too, following confirmation that Kwadwo Asamoah will be fit for the game.

Also, US-based defender Harrison Afful has finally joined his international teammates after an initial delay in flight.

Photos of the Black Stars’ arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport showed the players and coaches all in smiles.

Ghana will look to make it two wins from two qualifying games when the Black Stars face the Harambee Stars on Saturday