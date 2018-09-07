Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Black Stars touch down in Kenya ahead of AFCON qualifier


Photos Black Stars touch down in Kenya ahead of AFCON qualifier

The Black stars of Ghana touched down in Kenya on Thursday night

  • Published:
play

The Black Stars of Ghana have safely landed in Kenya ahead of Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the East African country.

Kwesi Appiah’s charges touched down in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi on Thursday evening after previously camping in Ethiopia.

The Ghana coach boasts a full squad at the moment, with very little to worry about in term of injuries too, following confirmation that Kwadwo Asamoah will be fit for the game.

READ ALSO: Ivan Rakitic names Modric as his best player in the world

Also, US-based defender Harrison Afful has finally joined his international teammates after an initial delay in flight.

play Black Stars arrive in Kenya (Photo credit: Ibrahim Anyars Tanko (facebook))

Photos of the Black Stars’ arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport showed the players and coaches all in smiles.

play From Left: Kwadwo Asamoah, Ibrahim Tanko (Assistant coach), Daniel Opare Photo credit: Ibrahim Tanko (Facebook)

 

Ghana will look to make it two wins from two qualifying games when the Black Stars face the Harambee Stars on Saturday

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Super 2: 7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off seats to be banned from stadium Super 2 7 Hearts fans arrested for ripping off seats to be banned from stadium
Football: Diego Maradona to coach second-division side Dorados in Mexico Football Diego Maradona to coach second-division side Dorados in Mexico
Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak to play Bayern Munich as part of partnership agreement Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak to play Bayern Munich as part of partnership agreement
Football: England bid to use World Cup feel-good factor against Spain Football England bid to use World Cup feel-good factor against Spain
Football: Luis Enrique tasked with finding Spain's sweetspot between past and future Football Luis Enrique tasked with finding Spain's sweetspot between past and future
Football: Depay bags double in Dutch win as Sneijder bows out Football Depay bags double in Dutch win as Sneijder bows out

Recommended Videos

Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos



Top Articles

1 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1bullet
2 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount...bullet
3 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from...bullet
4 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
5 Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayewbullet
6 John Abeka Black Satellites World Cup winning goalkeeper’s...bullet
7 Number 12 FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban for 45 daysbullet
8 AFCON 2019 Kwadwo Asamoah suffers injury in Black Stars...bullet
9 Mohamed Salah Zidane opens up on what he told Ramos in...bullet
10 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie...bullet
7 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
8 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet

Football

Alphonse Areola made some outstanding saves as World Cup winners France drew 0-0 with Germany in Munich
Football France and Germany draw Nations League opener as Bale stars for Wales
The US revamped the national team program after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia
Football Stewart wants new US football coach hired by year's end
Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring for Wales against Ireland in the Nations League
Football Wales tear Ireland apart in Nations League opener
"Road to 2022 World Cup" - Italy coach Roberto Mancini starts rebuilding Italy in the Nations League
Football Mancini expects 'emotional' Italy debut in Nations League