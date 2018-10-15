Pulse.com.gh logo
Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiers


Exactly five years today the Black Stars of Ghana handed the Pharaohs of Egypt what remains their worst defeat in competitive soccer.

On 15 October, 2013, the Black Stars of Ghana moved a giant step closer to the World Cup 2014 qualification after 6-1 victory over Egypt at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi.

They lost the return leg 2-1 in Alexandria, Egypt and qualified 7-2 on aggregate.

Ghana took the lead through Captain Asamoah Gyan in the 5th minutes with an own-goal by the Egyptian veteran defender Gomah in the 22nd doubling Ghana’s lead in the ongoing World Cup qualify play-off against the pharaohs of Egypt.

Mohammed Abou Trika converts a spot kick to pull one back for Egypt in the 40th minute but Majeed Waris makes it three for the Stars after two minutes. Gyan records his personal second and fourth goal for the Black Stars in the 53rd minute.

Muntari converts a spot kick in the 72nd minute to make it 5 for the Black Stars.

Substitute Christian Atsu recorded the 6th goal for the Black Stars against the Pharaohs in the 87th minute.

The game ended 6-1

The Black Stars entered the match in good form, having finished four points clear of 2012 African Cup of Nations champions Zambia at the top of qualifying Group D. Egypt is the only team in the group stage of qualifying in Africa to win all six of their matches, as they cruised into the play-offs on top of Group G.

