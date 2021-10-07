Black Stars win 8-0 against Soccer Intellectuals in friendly; see all the scorers

Kamaldeen Sulemana netted twice within the half-hour, before goals from Mohammed Kudus and Joel Fameyeh saw the Black Stars take a comfortable lead into the halftime break.

Fatawu Issahaku (double), Benjamin Tetteh and Yaw Yeboah all came on in the second half to also add their names to the score sheet.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew, who started as a right-winger, failed to score and missed a penalty when presented with a glorious opportunity.

The Crystal Palace striker, however, ended the game with two assists after setting up two of the goals against Soccer Intellectuals.

Rajevac has been assessing his players since being appointed as Ghana coach, as the team prepares for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Twenty-five (25) players were present at the training session as the Serbian had a first-hand assessment of his players this week.

Ghana will host Zimbabwe in Cape Coast on Saturday, before travelling to Harare three days later for the return fixture in Group G of the qualifying.