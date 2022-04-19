2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana to face Madagascar, Angola and CAR in Group E

Ghana was part of the seeded teams in Pot 1, alongside defending champions Senegal, Algeria, Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt and others heavyweights based on their FIFA ranking.

The Black Stars will, therefore, need to navigate their way past Madagascar, Angola and CAR in home and away ties to qualify for the tournament.

The 34th edition of the AFCON will be hosted by the Ivory Coast from June 23 to July 23, 2023 in six venues and five major cities.

Meanwhile, the top two teams from each group will seal qualification to the tournament as part of the 24 qualifying teams.