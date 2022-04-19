Tuesday’s draw for the qualifiers by held in Johannesburg, South Africa, with 48 teams entering the draw.
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana to face Madagascar, Angola and CAR in Group E
Ghana has been paired against Madagascar, Angola and the Central African Republic (CAR) in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be hosted by the Ivory Coast.
Ghana was part of the seeded teams in Pot 1, alongside defending champions Senegal, Algeria, Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt and others heavyweights based on their FIFA ranking.
The Black Stars will, therefore, need to navigate their way past Madagascar, Angola and CAR in home and away ties to qualify for the tournament.
The 34th edition of the AFCON will be hosted by the Ivory Coast from June 23 to July 23, 2023 in six venues and five major cities.
Meanwhile, the top two teams from each group will seal qualification to the tournament as part of the 24 qualifying teams.
More to follow...
