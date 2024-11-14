ADVERTISEMENT
2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars probable line-up against Angola

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

The Black Stars of Ghana are gearing up to face Angola in Matchday 5 of the 2025 African Cup of Nations Qualifiers, set to take place at the Estadio 11 de Novembro Stadium on Friday.

As the game approaches, Pulse Ghana Sports has predicted the starting lineup Otto Addo could use in this crucial encounter against the Palancas Negras of Angola.

Lawrence Ati-Zigi
Lawrence Ati-Zigi Pulse Ghana

Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been a consistent choice for Otto Addo throughout the qualifiers, starting in all four games. Despite Jojo Wollacott joining the team in training before Ati-Zigi’s arrival, Ati-Zigi is expected to maintain his position as Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper.

Alidu Seidu
Alidu Seidu Pulse Ghana

With a few injury concerns affecting the backline, Otto Addo’s defensive setup will be slightly adjusted. Alidu Seidu, who scored against Angola in the first leg, is expected to retain his spot at right-back, while Gideon Mensah is set to play at left-back. Due to the absence of Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu, debutant Terry Yegbe is likely to join Razak Simpson as the central defensive duo.

Mohammed Kudus
Mohammed Kudus Pulse Ghana
In central midfield, Elisha Owusu and Ibrahim Sulemana are expected to pair up in the absence of Thomas Partey and Majid Ashimeru. Enerst Nuamah will likely play on the left wing with Fatawu Issahaku on the right. Mohammed Kudus, Ghana’s creative playmaker, is set to operate in the central attacking role behind the striker.

Jordan-Ayew
Jordan-Ayew Pulse Ghana

With Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams ruled out due to injuries, Jordan Ayew will likely lead the attack, positioned as the lone striker in this 4-2-3-1 formation.

Goalkeeper: Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Defenders: Alidu Seidu (RB), Razak Simpson (CB), Terry Yegbe (CB), Gideon Mensah (LB)

Midfielders: Elisha Owusu (CM), Ibrahim Sulemana (CM), Enerst Nuamah (LW), Fatawu Issahaku (RW), Mohammed Kudus (CAM).

Striker: Jordan Ayew

