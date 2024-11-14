2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Stars probable line-up against Angola

Goalkeeper

Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been a consistent choice for Otto Addo throughout the qualifiers, starting in all four games. Despite Jojo Wollacott joining the team in training before Ati-Zigi’s arrival, Ati-Zigi is expected to maintain his position as Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper.

Defenders

With a few injury concerns affecting the backline, Otto Addo’s defensive setup will be slightly adjusted. Alidu Seidu, who scored against Angola in the first leg, is expected to retain his spot at right-back, while Gideon Mensah is set to play at left-back. Due to the absence of Alexander Djiku and Mohammed Salisu, debutant Terry Yegbe is likely to join Razak Simpson as the central defensive duo.

Midfielders

In central midfield, Elisha Owusu and Ibrahim Sulemana are expected to pair up in the absence of Thomas Partey and Majid Ashimeru. Enerst Nuamah will likely play on the left wing with Fatawu Issahaku on the right. Mohammed Kudus, Ghana’s creative playmaker, is set to operate in the central attacking role behind the striker.

Striker

With Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams ruled out due to injuries, Jordan Ayew will likely lead the attack, positioned as the lone striker in this 4-2-3-1 formation.

Predicted Starting XI

Goalkeeper: Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Defenders: Alidu Seidu (RB), Razak Simpson (CB), Terry Yegbe (CB), Gideon Mensah (LB)

Midfielders: Elisha Owusu (CM), Ibrahim Sulemana (CM), Enerst Nuamah (LW), Fatawu Issahaku (RW), Mohammed Kudus (CAM).