‘A striker makes a good run and no pass’ – Gyan frustrated by Black Stars

Williams led the line for Otto Addo’s side during Tuesday’s international friendly against the Central African national but was rarely given any service.

The Athletic Bilbao forward missed a couple of chances but, overall, he wasn’t involved in the game much as the team’s midfielders failed to find him.

In a tweet while the game was ongoing, Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals, said Inaki wasn’t receiving passes despite making good runs.

“A striker makes a good run and no pass. Very frustrating,” the former Sunderland striker wrote on Twitter.

Addo decided to make eight changes to the team that started against Brazil last Friday, with only Daniel Amartey, Kudus Mohammed and Baba Iddrisu keeping their places.

Richard Ofori came in for Jojo Wollacott in post, while Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah and Salisu Mohammed also replaced Denis Odoi, Baba Rahman and Alexander Djiku, respectively.

In midfield, Otto Addo stuck with Baba Iddrisu, who partnered with Daniel Kofi Kyereh. Mohammed Kudus also returned to the no.10 role, with Fatawu Issahaku and Osman Bukari providing support for striker Inaki Williams.