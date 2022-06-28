Abu Imoro: Ex-Black Stars midfielder passes away

In a post on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Baffoe said Abu Imoro passed away in the afternoon and prayed for his soul.

“Abu Imoro ‘Tigana’ is no more amongst us. He died one hour ago. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Innā lillāhi wa innā ilayhī rājiʿūn Surely we belong to Allah and to him shall we return. Rest well Abu,” he wrote.

Two years ago, Abu Imoro was in the news after it emerged that he was living miserably following his retirement from football.

In an interview with TV3, the former Ghana international admitted to getting addicted to cocaine and advised young footballers to desist from drugs.

“At first, I used to smoke weed but now, I am into cocaine. When I went into drugs, I regretted it very much,” he said in that interview.

“I will advise the youth especially young footballers not to go near drugs. They are now coming up and if you want to play to the highest level, don’t move into drugs. Keep yourself out.”