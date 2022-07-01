Adam Kwarasey advises Europe-born players ahead of nationality switches

The 34-year-old was born in Norway but became a Ghana international in 2011 and went on to make 24 appearances for the West African nation.
Ex-Ghana goalkeeper Adam Larsen Kwarasey has shared some advice to all players who want to switch nationality to first play for Ghana.
Kwarasey also played for Ghana at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.
Like the former goalkeeper, some players who were born in Europe have expressed interest in playing for the Black Stars ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The Ghana FA is currently on the radar of England-born players Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey and Eddie Nketiah.
There is also interest in Spain-born Inaki Williams and his younger brother Nico Williams, who currently play for Athletic Bilbao.
Kwarasey has, however, advised the aforementioned to represent Ghana because they want to, and not because they were rejected by the countries of their birth.
“They need to come for the right reason I’ll say. I know they probably want to experience the World Cup but I hope they come because they want to represent Ghana and not because they were not selected by another country,” he told Joy Sports.
“I think that’s number one – they need to be there because they want to play their hearts out for Ghana. Number two is hard because it’s been a while since I have been around, so I don’t really know how things are done in camp, but adjust quickly and do your best basically.”
Meanwhile, the Black Stars have been paired against Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.



