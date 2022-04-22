‘Afena-Gyan is very good but don’t put pressure on him’ – Asamoah Gyan

The 19-year-old was subsequently invited for Ghana’s crucial 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria in March.

Afena-Gyan started in both legs as the Black Stars sealed qualification to Qatar on away goals following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline.

Many have praised the youngster for his bravery and passion against Nigeria and Gyan has also been impressed by the teenager’s passion and talent.

“They shouldn’t put that pressure on the boy. It’s too early to make that comparison. He’s a very good player,” the ex-Black Stars captain said on Citi TV.

“He’s got pace, passion. I saw the game against Nigeria in Kumasi. He was more passionate, he wanted to give something to the people, and that’s what he did. He knew what he had to do.”

Gyan added: “After the game [in Kumasi], he had cramps. When a player has cramps, it means he gave everything. That’s what I like about him but he needs a lot of movement.”

“When I was like him, I was doing the same but I had to learn a couple of movements.”