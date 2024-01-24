After Chris Hughton's sacking, here're his 5 bigest mistakes as Ghana coach

Communication Issues

Chris Hughton's poor results, coupled with his moderately effective communication and the team's limited interaction with the public, have significantly diminished the country's connection with the Black Stars.

The team's handling of media relations has also been questionable. Individual interviews were scarce, and minimal information was disclosed, such as Mohammed Kudus' health status before the AFCON.

Squad Management

Due to the lack of communication, the true nature of the relationship between the coach and players remains unclear.

Joseph Paintsil's substitution at halftime provides an example. Hughton claimed fatigue, but Paintsil himself questioned it, saying "What fatigue?" after the Mozambique game.

Also, a good connection between most players and coach doesn't seem to be there – otherwise the contrasting performances to those at the club can hardly be explained. The fact that he preferred Richard Ofori to Lawrence Ati-Zigi is also likely to have raised questions within the squad - there were no sporting reasons for this.

Failure to Instigate Transformation

Hughton failed to initiate the much-needed transformation, possibly hindered by the conservative nature of the GFA. Despite having players inexperienced in AFCON, the team's average age was 27, placing them 13th in the age rankings.

The decision to make Richard Ofori the regular goalkeeper at the AFCON raised eyebrows, especially given the emergence of young talents. Notably, Andre Ayew, a Black Stars legend, may no longer have a place in the squad with the presence of other promising stars like Ernest Nuamah, who deserved more than 28 minutes, especially given the team's weak offense.

Tactical Shortcomings

Hughton struggled to provide the team with an effective game plan. Star players like Iñaki Williams and Mohammed Kudus often appeared ineffective in the system and had to revert to their individual brilliance.

While the defense showcased capability in the game against Egypt, the team remained too insecure overall, conceding six goals in three AFCON games. Full-backs were not involved in the offense, and the team made numerous individual mistakes, uncommon in a team with a well-functioning concept.

Ghanaian Premier League Neglect

Despite including three players from the Ghana Premier League in his AFCON squad – Abdul Fatawu Hamidu, Jonathan Sowah, and Richmond Lamptey – Hughton did not field any of them, frustrating many fans.

