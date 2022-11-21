Agyemang-Badu: I’ll shave my hair on TV if Ghana doesn’t qualify from World Cup group

The Black Stars will open the tournament with a tough test against Portugal, before facing South Korea and Uruguay in their subsequent games.

Speaking as a pundit on TV3 Ghana, Agyemang-Badu, who played at the 2014 World Cup for Ghana, believes Otto Addo’s side has enough quality to qualify out of the group.

He further promised to shave his hair on live television if the Black Stars fail to advance from Group H.

“Gradually we are doing well with set pieces. We are not up there yet. Now that we have a good bench. I’m not too sure that this team will go down that they cannot qualify from the group. If it doesn’t happen I will shave all my hair,” the former Udinese midfielder said.

“I can bet everything this team will qualify from the group. If Ghana doesn’t qualify from the group stage, I will shave it here. I am so optimistic about this team.”

The Black Stars closed their preparations for the World Cup with a morale-boosting 2-0 victory against Switzerland last Thursday.