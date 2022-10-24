Akufo-Addo praises GFA for convincing Europe-born players to play for Ghana

The Black Stars squad has been beefed up by five new players who switched nationality from various European countries earlier this year.

These are Spain-born Inaki Williams, England-born Tariq Lamptey, and Germany-born trio Patrick Pfeiffer, Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah.

Addressing the Executive Council of the GFA following a meeting last Thursday, Akufo-Addo praised the FA for their role in getting foreign–born players to play for Ghana.

"I have a lot of confidence in the players that are being selected and I am happy that many of our Ghanaian players in the diaspora under your leadership are being brought in to play for the Black Stars," he said, as quoted by Footballghana.

"I think you have done very well to go out there to convince them to come and play for us and it couldn’t have been any better so as Politicians, football administrators, let’s help them to settle and enjoy their trade.

“Our bid is to create the right conditions for them to excel, that is what we have to do because undoubtedly Ghana football is among the best in the World.”

Meanwhile, the President also advised the GFA not to interfere with the work of the technical team of the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.