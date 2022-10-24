RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Akufo-Addo praises GFA for convincing Europe-born players to play for Ghana

Emmanuel Ayamga

President Nana Akufo-Addo says the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has done very well by convincing players born abroad to play for the Black Stars.

Akufo-Addo praises GFA for convincing Europe-born players to play for Ghana
Akufo-Addo praises GFA for convincing Europe-born players to play for Ghana

According to him, the national team deserves to be represented by the best Ghanaian players, including those in the diaspora.

Read Also

The Black Stars squad has been beefed up by five new players who switched nationality from various European countries earlier this year.

These are Spain-born Inaki Williams, England-born Tariq Lamptey, and Germany-born trio Patrick Pfeiffer, Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah.

Addressing the Executive Council of the GFA following a meeting last Thursday, Akufo-Addo praised the FA for their role in getting foreign–born players to play for Ghana.

"I have a lot of confidence in the players that are being selected and I am happy that many of our Ghanaian players in the diaspora under your leadership are being brought in to play for the Black Stars," he said, as quoted by Footballghana.

"I think you have done very well to go out there to convince them to come and play for us and it couldn’t have been any better so as Politicians, football administrators, let’s help them to settle and enjoy their trade.

“Our bid is to create the right conditions for them to excel, that is what we have to do because undoubtedly Ghana football is among the best in the World.”

Meanwhile, the President also advised the GFA not to interfere with the work of the technical team of the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana is paired in a tricky group alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea for the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Otto Addo: I made it clear to GFA I’ll combine Black Stars and Dortmund jobs

    I made it clear to GFA I’ll combine Black Stars and Dortmund jobs – Otto Addo

  • Chris Hughton with Otto Addo and George Boateng

    Chris Hughton: Ghana will need a bit of luck at World Cup

  • Akufo-Addo praises GFA for convincing Europe-born players to play for Ghana

    Akufo-Addo praises GFA for convincing Europe-born players to play for Ghana

Trending

Hudson-Odoi, Schlupp included in Ghana’s 55-man provisional World Cup squad

Hudson-Odoi, Schlupp included in Ghana’s 55-man provisional World Cup squad

World Cup: Funny reactions greet declaration of fasting and prayers for Black Stars

Funny reactions greet GFA’s declaration of fasting and prayers for Black Stars

Armah Senegal says people calling for Gyan’s Black Stars return are ‘joking’

Armah Senegal says people calling for Gyan’s Black Stars return are ‘joking’

Otto Addo hints at leaving Black Stars after World Cup

‘I see myself in Germany’ – Otto Addo hints at leaving Black Stars after World Cup