Leave Black Stars coaches to do their work – Akufo-Addo tells GFA

Coach Otto Addo gave a hint of his selection when he named a 29-man squad for his side’s international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua in September.

Having paid a courtesy call on the President to present a Black Stars jersey to him, Akufo-Addo implored the GFA to not interfere with the decisions of the technical team.

“Having chosen the technical team, I will also implore you, leave them to do their work,” Akufo Addo told FA boss Kurt Okraku, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“I think the people who run football clubs know what it is required of a good coach. He takes the responsibility, if he doesn’t you know what to do with him.

“What is always a problem is minister saying, this person should play, and saying president says I should tell you x player has to play. No, we don’t want any of that.”

Addo is expected to submit his provisional squad for the World Cup today, October 21, 2022, to FIFA.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars coach earlier hinted that he could leave his role as Ghana coach World Cup.

The 47-year-old said he does not see himself relocating to Ghana anytime soon, which is a requisite for any national team coach.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder noted that he rather sees himself staying put in Germany in the next few years.

"I think, as a national coach, you should also live in the country you work for in the long term. But I see myself personally in Germany in the next few years," Addo told Ruhr14, as quoted by Goal.