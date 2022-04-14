Watch: Alexander Djiku’s spectacular bicycle kick wins Ligue 1 goal of the month award

His spectacular bicycle kick was subsequently nominated alongside Andy Delort's side volley for OGC Nice against PSG and Leo Paredes' strike against Bordeaux.

Florent Mollet's sensational goal for Montpellier against Bordeaux and Wissam Ben Yedder's flicking effort against PSG were also nominated.

After a period of voting, however, Djiku’s goal beat off competition from the others to be adjudged goal of the month in the French topflight.

The 27-year-old has been a key member of the Racing Strasbourg side that is currently overachieving in Ligue 1.

Djiku’s presence at the back has made Strasbourg one of the best defensive teams in the French topflight, as they occupy fourth-place on the table.

Meanwhile, Djiku has established himself as a mainstay in the Ghana national team since making his international debut in 2020.

He was a key figure as the Black Stars booked their place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium last month.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result sealed Ghana’s qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.