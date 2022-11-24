Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari goals not enough to save Ghana’s blushes against Portugal

With Coach Otto Addo’s men being underdogs against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Ghana started with a line-up of 5 defenders to keep a compact shape and deal with the threat from the Portuguese side.

The game started with much of the game being controlled by Portugal as Ghana defended in most parts of the opening minutes.

Pressure from the Portuguese side saw Cristiano Ronaldo put a ball in the back of the net in the 30th minute. However, the goal was chalked off as the Ghana’s defender Djiku was fouled in the buildup to the goal.

Both Ghana and Portugal managed the game going into the interval at 0-0.

The second half of the game started with great intent from both sides who needed a goal. Ghana started posing some attacking threat to Portugal.

This mood of taking the game to the European team was halted when Portal was awarded a penalty kick. Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up and put the ball behind the net doing his signature celebration Siuuuuuuu.

Pulse Ghana

Andre Ayew and his team Ghana who felt hard done by the penalty responded with an immediate attack on Portugal with captain of the side equalising 8 minutes later to put the game level. An enthusiastic Ghana with new belief tried to hit Portugal with attacks but was hit on a quick double as the Portuguese scored two goals in two minutes.

Joao Felix put Portugal ahead again with a Bruno Fernandes assist before Rafael Leao made it 3-1 with another Fernandes assist.

Ghana responded as Osman Bukari pulled one back. His celebration was an imitation of Ronaldo’s as he did the Siuuuuu with the Portugal captain who was on the bench furious on the touchline.

With 9 minutes added on, Ghana put on a last minute pressure to find an equaliser, the best coming in literally the last minute of the game when a mistake from Portugal’s goalkeeper Diogo Costa nearly cost a the Portuguese a win.

Inaki WIlliams who came from behind the goalkeeper could not put the ball in the net, slipping after he had sneaked on Costa.