Andre Ayew appears before Parliament to answer questions over poor AFCON campaign

Milovan Rajevac’s side endured a disappointing run in the tournament in Cameroon, culminating in a humiliating 3-2 defeat to Comoros.

That result against the minnows saw Ghana finish at the bottom of Group C after failing to win against Morocco and Gabon too.

Rajevac was subsequently fired as coach and has since been replaced by Otto Addo, who guided the team to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Some months ago, Parliament’s Select Committee on Youth and Sports began an inquest into the Black Stars’ poor campaign at the AFCON and demanded that Ayew, as captain, appeared to answer some questions.

The Al Sadd winger’s tight schedules and commitments at club level made it difficult for him to honour their invitation but he finally met with the Committee on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

After answering questions from the individual members of the committee, the 31-year-old presented them with a signed jersey.

Meanwhile, Ayew has wished Asante Kotoko well in their CAF Champions League campaign next season after they romped to the Ghana Premier League title.

The Al Sadd winger said he is solidly behind the Porcupine Warriors and will be backing them with prayers to conquer Africa.

Ayew said this in a speech after receiving the highest award at the 2022 Calcio Trade Ball awards last Saturday at the Kempinski Hotel.

“Kotoko won the league, congratulations to them. We know how big of a team they are in Ghana. We will be behind and pray for them to do something great in Africa,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"I think we can see the progress. I watch the league, especially Hearts and Kotoko matches. I watch a lot of their games when I'm not playing, and I think the league is improving. I think the level of the players is also improving.