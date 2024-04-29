Andre Ayew: Black Stars cannot hide behind poor results

While this led to the sacking of head coach Chris Hughton, the Irishman’s successor Otto Addo has also failed to win each of his first two matches in charge.

Reacting to Ghana’s poor form, Ayew said the players cannot continue to hide behind the disappointing results and must work hard to change things.

"I think we need to stay calm. A lot of things have happened. There's not much to be said at the moment,” he told Nana Ama Agyemang on Chasing Gold with Nana Aba.

"I have been in the team for a very long time so we need to stay calm, learn from what went right and what went wrong, keep working hard to make our nation proud because it is something very special.”

Ayew added: "We cannot hide behind the fact that the results lately have not been the best and we are sorry for that but I know it's part of the game. Football is like a cycle you have moments.

"We were on top for about 10 to 12 years but now it's other people but we need to keep working harder. We have the talent and the players, it's just a matter of time and a little bit of luck for things to switch around."

